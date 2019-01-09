Report: Matt Polster training with Rangers in Tenerife

Glasgow Rangers have signed two players in January already but there could be more arrivals at the Ibrox club.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, American defender Matt Polster is training with Rangers having travelled out to their training camp in Tenerife.
The Gers are undergoing a ‘warm weather training’ during the winter break in Tenerife where Polster has joined the squad.
Rangers are in high spirits having signed two new players – Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe – both having joined the sessions after signing for the club over the weekend.
Polster was seen in Rangers gear training in Tenerife and his presence may just hint that a deal will be coming for the American right back.
Transfer news LIVE: Matt Polster pictured at Rangers training in Tenerifehttps://t.co/HSEQBQ7Jf1 pic.twitter.com/pFOBEkwAS6
— Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) January 8, 2019
The 25-year-old defender, who is versatile enough to play in holding midfield, joined Rangers on trial before Christmas as Steven Gerrard decided to run the rule over the Chicago Fire man ahead of his contract with the MLS club expiring.
According to reports from American Soccer Now, the player has been offered a full time contract by the Ibrox club already. It remains to be seen whether Rangers manage to sign him up in the coming weeks.