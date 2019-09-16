Report: Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez are next in line for new Leeds United deals

According to The Athletic’s Leeds United reporter Phil Hay, midfield duo Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez are next in line for new deals at Elland Road after the trio of Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips penned new deals last week.
A new contract should be agreed with the Pole in the next few weeks, but one for the Spaniard could take a little bit longer with the club not in a rush.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa wants to keep his core players with him as Leeds look to finally secure Premier League promotion at the second time of asking under the Argentine, and they are ready to do all it takes to keep him happy after he almost left at the end of last season.
Klich, 29, featured in all 46 Championship games last season, scoring 10 goals and has already featured in all seven league games thus far, scoring once and assisting once.
He scored his first goal of the new season in the EFL Cup against Salford City to help them earn a 3-0 victory, and is expected to play a huge role in Leeds’ Premier League promotion attempt.
Hernández, 34, has also hit the ground running this term, scoring two goals and assisting two others in seven league appearances, and is also a key player for Bielsa.
Both are without a doubt important and quality players within the Leeds ranks, and the Yorkshire club reckon they have what it takes to play Premier League football, hence the plan to hand them new deals.