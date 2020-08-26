Report: Marseille want Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on loan

According to le10sport, Ligue 1 outfit Marseille want to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on loan this summer.

The Colombian is also on the radar of Lille, but they have already signed Jonathan David and might not see the need for another striker.





Morelos has fallen out with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and has reportedly told the Ibrox club that he wants out this summer.

The 24-year-old was left out of the squad that secured a 2-0 win against Kilmarnock on Saturday, with Gerrard insisting he wasn’t mentally and psychologically ready for the game.

Morelos has failed to impress with his attitude in training and it appears that Gerrard has clearly had enough.

While Rangers have knocked back four offers from Lille for the Colombian, they are now keen to do business and it seems unlikely he will play for them again as things stand.

Marseille are looking at a loan deal, though, and that could prove difficult to pull off.

Rangers have already brought in Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten in preparation for Morelos’ exit, and they aren’t short of striking options with veteran Jermain Defoe expected to help provide quality cover going forward.