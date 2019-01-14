Report: Marko Arnautovic set to seal China move worth £35m plus before end of week

According to The Sun, West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic is off to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG in the coming days, after the London club were finally convinced to cash in on the Austrian following a significantly upped bid worth more than £35million.
The 29-year-old waved what seemed goodbye to the fans after he was withdrawn during weekend’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal, and a deal looks closer ever than before as he appears to have now played his last game for the Hammers from the look of things.
The former Stoke City man has seven goals and two assists in 17 league appearances for West Ham this season.
Arnautovic arrived the London Stadium from the Potters for £20million last summer and immediately established himself as a key player, finishing the campaign with 11 league goals in 31 appearances.
With his imminent exit, manager Manuel Pellegrini has to bring in a replacement capable of delivering the goals as soon as possible, and that search could prove to be a huge challenge with just some 16 days left before the January transfer window shuts.