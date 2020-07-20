Report: Mark Noble has signed a new two-year deal with West Ham United

According to The Sun, West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble has signed a new two-year deal with the London Stadium club.

The Hammers skipper had just a year left on his current deal and was due to become a free agent next summer.





However, Noble will be with his childhood club till he is 35, with manager David Moyes and the owners keen to have him remain at the club for much longer.

They want him to continue to be a mentor and role model for the younger players and the talents coming through the academy, and some have tipped him to become a part of the backroom staff after he hangs up the boots.

Noble made his 500th appearance for West Ham during Friday’s 3-1 victory over Watford, becoming only the tenth player in the Hammers’ history to reach the milestone and playing a huge role as they secured safety.

The skipper made his debut at 17 and is now the club’s record Premier League appearance holder.

He has been brilliant this term despite his age, scoring four goals and assisting three others in 31 Premier League appearances, and he isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

West Ham will look to finish the season strongly when they visit Manchester United on Wednesday and host Aston Villa on the last day of the campaign next Sunday, and Noble will be hoping to play his part.