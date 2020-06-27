Report: Mark Gillespie has agreed a three-year deal with Newcastle United, fans react

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has agreed a three-year deal with Newcastle United after leaving Scottish Premiership side Motherwell as a free agent.

Rob Elliot left St. James’ Park during the week after nine years at the club, and the 28-year-old has arrived as his replacement.


Newcastle-born Gillespie is expected to now provide quality cover and competition for Martin Dubravka & Karl Darlow, and it is safe to say that the club are done with transfer business in the goalkeeping department this summer.

Academy graduate Freddie Woodman doesn’t appear to be in the club’s plans at the moment despite his impressive loan spell at Swansea City, and another loan exit or a permanent one could be on the cards for the 23-year-old.

Newcastle fans aren’t particularly happy with what is potentially their first signing of the summer, and here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:

Gillespie spent eight years in the Newcastle academy and he almost signed for the Magpies in March prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

He had held extensive discussions with the club about signing a pre-contract ahead of the summer and was very close to agreeing a deal before the pandemic halted footballing activities.

A return to his boyhood club is definitely big for Gillespie, but it remains to be seen if he has what it takes to challenge Dubravka.

Newcastle aren’t expected to do any business in the transfer market until their ownership status is sorted out.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund remain keen on taking over after Mike Ashley accepted their £300 million bid, and they are waiting for the Premier League to make a decision following a 14-week wait.