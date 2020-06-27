Report: Mark Gillespie has agreed a three-year deal with Newcastle United, fans react

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has agreed a three-year deal with Newcastle United after leaving Scottish Premiership side Motherwell as a free agent.

Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has agreed a three-year deal with boyhood club, Newcastle. He’s a free agent after leaving Motherwell. Gillespie will be a replacement for Rob Elliot and will compete with Martin Dubravka & Karl Darlow 🧤 #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) June 27, 2020

Rob Elliot left St. James’ Park during the week after nine years at the club, and the 28-year-old has arrived as his replacement.





Newcastle-born Gillespie is expected to now provide quality cover and competition for Martin Dubravka & Karl Darlow, and it is safe to say that the club are done with transfer business in the goalkeeping department this summer.

Academy graduate Freddie Woodman doesn’t appear to be in the club’s plans at the moment despite his impressive loan spell at Swansea City, and another loan exit or a permanent one could be on the cards for the 23-year-old.

Newcastle fans aren’t particularly happy with what is potentially their first signing of the summer, and here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:

Terrible signing — James Fernie (@JamesFernienufc) June 27, 2020

Is this what we are reduced to now @premierleague we need to know our place @Nufc — mr1234 (@onmyshoe) June 27, 2020

So would that mean Freddie woodman is away as well Keith — Matty Duggan (@mattyduggan) June 27, 2020

Last month it was coutiniho and bale, this week its Carroll and Mark Gillespie, why don't the Premier league just put us out or misery, if they are going to reject it which I think they are just have the spine to do it , the @premierleague have being a disgrace — Jonathan collin (@Lips1982) June 27, 2020

Vintage #nufc when we have one of England's best young keepers & we buy an SPL keeper? Yet another piece of transfer business that casts more doubt over the #NUFCTakeover — Chris Currie (@Wig82) June 27, 2020

Realistically we wont see Gillespie in the NUFC top, will battle with Darlow to be Dubs backup, same as Elliott did this season. another loan for Woodman makes sense too, better than sitting on the bench. doesnt mean anything for takeover ffs. — Gothmog's pyjamas (@JDslippers) June 27, 2020

Reeks of Ashley this. — Liam 🇵🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LiamMartin96) June 27, 2020

Doesn't bode well for Woodman I guess? Presuming another loan for him next year. Do you know what's happening with his contract #nufc — Arran Whaite (@arranwhaite) June 27, 2020

Has Ashley/Bruce written all over it🤮 — Rafa Facts (@FactsRafa) June 27, 2020

So that’s the takeover off, why would we sign him when we have Freddie woodman coming back who I would make our number 2 — cameron watt (@cameronwatt1892) June 27, 2020

Ambition. That’s Newcastle United in a nutshell. — Craig Middleton (@CraigMidd) June 27, 2020

Gillespie spent eight years in the Newcastle academy and he almost signed for the Magpies in March prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

He had held extensive discussions with the club about signing a pre-contract ahead of the summer and was very close to agreeing a deal before the pandemic halted footballing activities.

A return to his boyhood club is definitely big for Gillespie, but it remains to be seen if he has what it takes to challenge Dubravka.

Newcastle aren’t expected to do any business in the transfer market until their ownership status is sorted out.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund remain keen on taking over after Mike Ashley accepted their £300 million bid, and they are waiting for the Premier League to make a decision following a 14-week wait.