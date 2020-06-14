Report: Marcos Alonso could be Newcastle’s ‘first summer signing’

According to reports from The Star (h/t The Express), Newcastle United are interested in signing Marcos Alonso from Chelsea in the summer transfer window once the takeover is completed.

The Magpies are expected to be highly active in the transfer window once their £300m takeover goes through.





Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has agreed to sell the club to PCP Capital Partners, an organisation backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The report claims that Alonso could become Newcastle’s ”first summer signing’.

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in 2016 from Fiorentina and has made 140 appearances for the Blues. He was outstanding under Antonio Conte during the 2016-17 season, where he played a pivotal role in helping the Blues win the Premier League title.

Alonso has made only 11 appearances this season for Chelsea and his future is up in the air at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss is looking to bring in a new left-back this summer, with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell is being linked with a big-money move.

If Chelsea manage to sign him, it will push Alonso further down the pecking order at the club.

The report adds that Newcastle’s new owners have told intermediaries to tell Chelsea of their interest in the left-back. Alonso has three years remaining at Stamford Bridge but he could be tempted to move to Newcastle in search of regular football.