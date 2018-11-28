Report: Marco Silva unhappy with Morgan Schneiderlin

According to a report published by The Mirror, Everton manager Marco Silva is unsure about whether Morgan Schneiderlin should form part of the club’s first-team plans.
The French international arrived at Goodisan Park from Manchester United in January 2017 after falling out of Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans.
Since he moved to the Toffees, he has shown glimpses of the brilliance that he displayed at Southampton but has largely been inconsistent in terms of his performances.
Schneiderlin was not included in the Everton match-day squads for the past five games and this surely indicates that Silva is starting to lose faith in him.
At 29-years-old, it may be best for both club and player if Schneiderlin parts ways with the club soon.
He spent several years with Southampton between 2008-2015.
During his time at the Saints, he established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in England and earned a move to Manchester United in 2015.
The move to United did not go according to plan and led to him losing his place in the French national team.