Report: Marco Silva has said his goodbyes to the Everton players at Anfield as board plans conference call to discuss next step

According to The Sun, Everton manager Marco Silva said his goodbyes to his players in the away dressing room at Anfield last night following his side’s 5-2 loss at the hands of Liverpool.
It’s the Toffees ninth league defeat of the campaign, and it could spell the end of the Portuguese’s reign.
The Athletic understands that the Everton board will have a conference call this morning to discuss their next step, and it will be interesting to see the decision they come up with.
Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri wasn’t present at Anfield, and it seemed chairman Bill Kenwright had also stayed away.
However, the Toffees’ director of football Marcel Brands, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and chief finance and commercial officer Sasha Ryazantsev were all present to witness Everton concede five goals against Liverpool in a match for the first time since November 1982, and it’s almost impossible to see Silva remain in charge ahead of Chelsea’s visit.
The Goodison Park outfit have won just once in their last six league appearances, and are now in the relegation zone having picked up just 14 points from 15 games.
Everton have a tough run of games ahead of them heading into the new year, and it remains to be seen if Silva is the man to turn things around.