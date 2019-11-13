Report: Manuel Pellegrini working to repair West Ham United dressing room division

According to The Sun, West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini is working to repair a minor dressing-room division that has emanated from their defensive woes .
The Hammers haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last six Premier League games, losing four and drawing the other two.
West Ham headed into the international break on the back of a 3-0 loss at the hands of Burnley, and the Chilean will hope to sort things out with his players ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s visit.
There is a feeling in the dressing room that they are not defending as a team, and while it’s not a massive problem within the squad, it’s one Pellegrini wants to quickly nip in the bud.
West Ham players reckon everyone has a responsibility to help out with the defensive work on the pitch, and that can’t be farther from the truth after they leaked 13 goals in six games and got dumped out of the League Cup following a 4-0 loss to League One outfit Oxford United.
Astonishingly, the Hammers started the season on an impressive note despite a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on the opening weekend.
They quickly bounced back, winning three and drawing two of their next five league games and keeping three clean sheets.
Lukasz Fabianski tore his hip muscle against Bournemouth, and his absence has dealt a huge blow on West Ham’s form.
It’s not a coincidence that they have not won a match since the Polish goalkeeper got injured, and they are already planning on bringing in a new No. 2 in January after summer signing Roberto Jimenez shipped 17 goals in eight appearances across all competitions.
A number of the first-team players have reportedly lost confidence in the Spaniard’s ability, and it will be interesting to see who the Hammers sign when the winter transfer window opens and how they fix their defensive shortcomings prior to that and going forward.