Report: Manchester United’s Daniel James stuns teammates and coaches as he tops pre-season fitness tests

According to The Sun, Manchester United summer signing Daniel James has stunned everyone in the club’s pre-season preparations after coming out tops in the fitness tests.
The Welsh winger was snapped up from Swansea City for £15 million, but has already hit the ground running in training.
James prepared himself by going for a warm-weather training in Dubai, and it has paid off as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his backroom staff and new teammates have been impressed with his numbers.
The forward topped during both the long and short sprints, leaving others five metres behind during one 50 metre sprint and also maxing out the bleep test.
It’s a news United fans would love to hear as the club look to challenge for silverware and a top-four finish next season.
James’ arrival didn’t particularly excite every Old Trafford faithful given his profile, but Solskjaer wants to build his team around hungry and passionate youngsters, and it won’t come as a surprise if the Wales international hit the ground running in the top-flight next term.