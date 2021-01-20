Report: Manchester United would be one of Danny Ings’ preferred destinations should he leave Southampton

According to The Athletic’s Dan Sheldon, Manchester United would be one of Danny Ings’ preferred destinations should he leave Southampton.

The England international has just 18 months left on his current deal at the club and is yet to sign a new contract.





While the Saints have offered Ings a financial package that would see him become their highest-paid player, he wants to play Champions League football and could be on his way out in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation and are preparing a potential summer bid for the 28-year-old.

Sportslens View

While Spurs are no doubt an attractive option for Ings, Man Utd are a bigger club and they could be his most preferred destination given their apparent need for a new striker.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to land a new number 9 at the end of the season as Uruguayan veteran Edison Cavani is not a long-term option.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have not looked particularly convincing leading the line for the Red Devils, and Ings would be a perfect option.

He has 50 Premier League goals to his name, with 29 of those coming since the start of 2019-20.

Tottenham would love to recruit Ing’s services, but he is most likely to play second fiddle to Harry Kane and that alone is enough to dissuade the Southampton star from moving to the North London outfit.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has often attacked less whenever his team takes the lead, and his style of football could also see Ings turn down a potential move.

Ultimately, Champions League football would have a huge say on the decision of the English striker, and the league leaders look poised to play in the competition next term given their brilliant start to the campaign.

Southampton could still find a breakthrough in contract talks, though, and the striker could remain at St Mary’s beyond this summer and 2022 if both parties strike a deal.