Report: Manchester United will scout Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella on Sunday, still keen on Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira, Manchester United will scout Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella on Sunday when his side take on Napoli.
Next Sunday a #ManchesterUnited’s scout will be in Italia to watch Nicolò #Barella in Napoli-Cagliari. #RedDevils are interested in him for the next season. Solskjear wants also #Koulibaly, but De Laurentiis doesn’t sell him (€150M is the evalutation). #transfers #MUFC #ManUtd
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 2, 2019
The Italy international has been watched several times by the Red Devils, while he has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AS Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan.
Barella will be coming up against another United target – Kalidou Koulibaly – on Sunday, and Schira also claims the £128million-rated centre-back is still very much on the radar of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, although Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis isn’t keen on selling.
With Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera very much off to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the campaign, the Old Trafford outfit need a replacement, and the 22-year-old Cagliari star who fits the bill has huge potential and is a world class midfielder in the making.
He has just a goal and two assists in 31 Serie A games this term, but his impressive performances in the middle of the park continue to set him apart.
United need to bolster their ranks for next season after another disappointing campaign, and a player of Barella’s quality brings a lot to the table.
It remains to be seen if Solskjaer will be keen to break the bank for Koulibaly, but he surely needs to improve his defence if the side are to challenge for silverware next term, and the Senegalese will be a perfect fit.
While they will mainly be scouting the Italian midfielder on Sunday, United will also likely be running the rule over the Napoli powerhouse, and it will be interesting to see if serious moves will be made for either or both this summer.