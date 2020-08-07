Report: Manchester United will listen to offer for Newcastle target Jesse Lingard

According to reports from The Guardian, Manchester United are willing to offload Jesse Lingard in the summer transfer window.

Lingard has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford due to the emergence of Mason Greenwood.





Furthermore, United are trying to sign Jordan Sancho from Borussia Dortmund on a big-money fee. If he moves to Old Trafford, Lingard’s position at the club will come under serious threat.

The report claims that Lingard is deemed surplus to requirements at the club.

Solskjær is an admirer of Lingard, but the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for him.

Lingard, who is on £100k-per-week wages, has a contract at the club till 2021. The club have an option tto extend it by a year, but United could offload him if they receive a handsome offer.

Last month The Times claimed that Lingard has no shortage of admirers. Roma in Italy and Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany are keen to sign him.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United have shown interest in signing him as well.

However, the Magpies find themselves in limbo at the moment after the Saudi consortium withdrew their bid in the takeover process.

Mike Ashley is emotionally detached from the club, and there is no clear indication of how much Steve Bruce will be given to spend in the transfer market.