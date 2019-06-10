Report: Manchester United very close to signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, working on the last details

According to Pietro Balzano Prota – the director of Italian outlet Radio Rossonera -Manchester United are very close to signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes as an agreement with the Portuguese club has been reached.
An agreement with the club has been reached. They are supposedly working on the last details, one aspect being the commissions. Various clubs seem interested in the player, but for now ManUtd is very close to signing him.
— Pietro Balzano Prota (@PBPcalcio) June 9, 2019
In what will be a huge blow to Manchester City, both parties are working on the last details and as reported by The Sun, United must part with the £70 million asking price of the 24-year-old to land him.
Fernandes ended 2018-19 with 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 games for Lisbon, and he also helped Portugal to the Nations League victory following a 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the final on Sunday.
Tottenham Hotspur were also keen on the midfielder, but City and United emerged as favourites to secure his signature.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to boost his ranks in order to challenge for the top four and silverware next term, and it seems he has beaten Pep Guardiola in the race for the Portugal international.
The Etihad Stadium outfit want to bolster their squad in order to challenge for next season’s Champions League and also successfully defend their domestic treble, and Fernandes would have been a superb addition.
United getting one over their bitter and city rivals is a big boost if the reports are indeed true, though, and fans of the Old Trafford outfit will definitely relish seeing the goalscoring midfielder in their colours.