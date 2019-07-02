Report: Manchester United table £36million bid for Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo

According to The Sun, Manchester United have submitted a £36million bid for Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo.
The 21-year-old helped Spain to victory in the Euros under-21 championships on Sunday, scoring in the 2-1 win over Germany in the final and emerging as the man-of-the-match winner.
Olmo was Croatia’s Player of the Season last term after scoring 12 goals and assisting nine others, and the Red Devils are keen to make him Dinamo Zagreb’s most expensive player ever.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign more quality youngsters after already capturing two, and the Spaniard would be a perfect addition to the club’s attacking ranks.
Olmo left the famous Barcelona academy La Masia five years ago in order to fast track his development and progress to senior football, and that decision continues to pay dividends.
A move to Old Trafford could be next if the reports are true, and the Spanish winger could follow in the footsteps of the likes of ex-Zagreb stars Luka Modric and Mario Mandzukic.
United want to challenge for silverware next term and finish in the top-four.
Solskjaer reckons young players with plenty of potential and talents can help transform the Red Devils into a force to reckon with once again, and Olmo could be joining his planned revolution at the Theatre of Dreams.