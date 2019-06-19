Report: Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku set for Inter Milan move ahead of £75 million deal

According to The Sun, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is set for an Inter Milan switch which will see him earn £180,000-a-week, and both sides are expected to agree a £75 million transfer fees – the exact amount Everton were paid for his services.
The Belgium international is wanted by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at the San Siro, and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to let him leave after making Marcus Rashford his first-choice striker last season.
Juventus are also interested in Lukaku, but Inter appear to have won the race for the signature of the 26-year-old.
Since switching Goodison Park for Old Trafford two summers ago, the Belgian has struggled to live up to expectations despite scoring 42 goals in 96 appearances, and national team manager Roberto Martinez has since urged him to move on.
Solskjaer will be looking to invest the fees from Lukaku sales appropriately, but it remains to be seen if another striker would be brought in with Rashford expected to lead the line for Untitled next term, while 17-year-old Mason Greenwood could feature in the Norwegian’s first-team plans if he impresses during pre-season.