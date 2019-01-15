Report: Manchester United set to beat Liverpool to Norwegian teenager Isak Hansen-Aaroen

Manchester United are leading to race ahead of Liverpool and Everton to land 14-year-old Norwegian talent Isak Hansen-Aaroen, according to Bergens Tidende.
TIL manager Svein-Morten Johansen and Kristian Høydal are said to have travelled to Manchester yesterday for talks, and a deal to see him link up with the youth team could be struck in the coming days.
The Old Trafford side have the advantage of beating the Merseyside duo to the Tromso starlet due to the influence of interim manager and compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjærs.
Manchester United met with the Norwegian club last fall to hold talks over Hansen-Aaroen, and they have since revived negotiations in order to get a deal over the line.
The youngster is a supporter of the English Premier League giants and playing for them will be a dream come true.
Hansen-Aaroen cannot sign a professional contract with until he is 16 years old, but it is possible to sign a “pre-contract”, and the Red Devils are very much keen to secure the signature of youngster due to his huge potential.
Liverpool and Everton have also kept tabs on the Norwegian whizkid for a while, but from the look of things, Manchester United have won the race.