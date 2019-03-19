Report: Manchester United set to activate Marcus Rashford’s one-year extension option as talks over new five-year deal stall

According to The Sun, Manchester United are ready to trigger a one-year extension for English striker Marcus Rashford within the coming weeks if negotiations over a new five-year deal continue to stall.
Both parties have been in talks for over six weeks, but with no agreement in sight, the club see the option to activate the 12-month extension as a fail-safe.
Rashford, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2020 has been in sensational form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became interim boss last December, and it’s believed he won’t hesitate to put pen to paper once the Norwegian is assured of getting the job on a permanent basis.
Talks will continue over the international break, and United expect the 21-year-old to agree to the new contract worth around £180,000-a-week – double what he currently earns.
Rashford made his senior team debut in February 2016 under former boss Louis van Gaal, hitting the ground running, and he was rewarded with a new four-year deal three months later, with an option to extend for a further year.
The England international has since scored 44 goals in 161 games for the Red Devils, and has already attracted the likes of Real Madrid.
United were forced to activate the one-year contract extension in David De Gea’s deal earlier this year and they won’t hesitate to follow suit in Rashford’s case.