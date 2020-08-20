Report: Manchester United set sights on two Juventus stars

Manchester United have been unable to make a lot of progress in their attempts to sign Jadon Sancho, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already lining up other targets if no progress is made on signing the Borussia Dortmund star.

FourFourTwo reports that United are looking at raiding Juventus for the twin signings of Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa. Both players were expected to leave Turin even if things are quite uncertain at how new boss Andrea Pirlo will utilise the duo.





Costa was largely on the bench under the regime of Maurizio Sarri. Meanwhile, Dybala came close to leaving Juve last summer and the Italian club would be interested in a potential swap with Paul Pogba going the other way. Pogba has never been quite happy since coming back to Old Trafford and a switch back to Turin may be on the cards.

The summer promises to be quite interesting at Juventus with Pirlo already making decent changes to the squad. Miralem Pjanic has left the club with Arthur Melo coming in a swap deal with Barcelona. More changes could be on the way, as Pirlo is reportedly keen on bringing new zest to the midfield.

United are also in a similar position after narrowly managing to qualify for the Champions League by finishing ahead of Chelsea only on goal difference.