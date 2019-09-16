Report: Manchester United set sight on Tottenham target Vedat Muriqi

Tottenham Hotspur have been reportedly linked with a move for Vedat Muriqi, but the north Londoners could face strong competition from Manchester United.
According to reports from the Express, the Red Devils are likely to challenge Spurs for the signature of Muriqi during the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old striker joined this summer from Caykur Rizespor for a reported fee of just £3.1million. He enjoyed a great 2018-19 campaign where he scored 17 goals and provided eight assists for the Turkish outfit.
Spurs scouts watched him in action during Kosovo’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic last weekend. He also impressed against England where he scored a goal and provided two assists.
Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to sign another striker in January and probably feels Muriqi is the ideal player to take some pressure off Harry Kane.
After Romelu Lukaku’s departure, Manchester United are also in the hunt to sign a striker to support Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.
While Spurs may have been plotting a move for Muriqi’s signature, it seems Manchester United have joined the race as well.
Fenerbahce will no doubt want to keep Muriqi, but they could be tempted to cash in on him should either of Spurs or United come up with a big-money offer.