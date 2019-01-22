Report: Manchester United scouted PSV winger Steven Bergwijn against Emmen

According to De Telegraaf, Manchester United scouted PSV forward Steven Bergwijn during last weekend’s Eredivisie clash with FC Emmen.
The Red Devils have always kept an eye on the Netherlands international, and have often watched him in previous games this term.
Euro Sport claims that Bergwijn is expected to sign for Manchester United this summer, and it will be interesting to see if that happens or not.
The 21-year-old speed demon has been in sublime form this term, scoring nine goals and assisting eight other in 17 league games.
Manchester United need more firing power on their wings, and the versatile Bergwijn would be a perfect fit.
The Dutchman can play on both flanks and also through the middle as a striker. Apart from his blistering pace, the PSV sensation is also a great dribbler and has proven to be a handful for defenders.
Widely regarded as one of Europe’s best youngster, Bergwijn has loads of potential to become one of the very best in the game going forward, and United will be securing the services of a top player should they win the battle for his signature.