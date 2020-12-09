Report: Manchester United players want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop David de Dea after CL exit

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League after suffering a 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

According to reports from Manchester Evening News, a number of United players feel Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should drop David de Gea for Dean Henderson.





Many players feel that Henderson deserves a run in the side following De Gea’s slump in form. In fact, Henderson has impressed his fellow teammates heavily in training.

The Spaniard struggled during the match and received strong criticism from former United player turned football pundit, Paul Scholes.

De Gea failed to intercept Angelino’s deflected cross for the third goal scored by Justin Kluivert, and Scholes has described it as ‘criminal’ goalkeeping.

Scholes felt that De Gea didn’t look to claim the cross with any conviction, and accused him of being scared of sustaining an injury.

Should Henderson start ahead of De Gea?

Henderson was simply outstanding for Sheffield United last season whilst on loan. He kept 13 clean sheets last term, but the England goalkeeper has struggled to get regular games at Old Trafford this term.

In fact, there have been suggestions that he could leave United on loan, with a host of clubs like Celtic reportedly interested in his signature.

Henderson has hardly put a foot wrong when called upon this term. The 23-year-old played in the 3-1 victory over West Ham in United’s last Premier League game and played a big role in Paul Pogba’s equaliser.

De Gea is a world-class goalkeeper, no doubt, but there’s no harm in trying with Henderson for a few games. Healthy competition for the goalkeeping spot will throw out a statement that De Gea is not indispensable and that his position in the side is not guaranteed.

United went into the final game in Germany where only a point would have been enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Instead, they will have to make do with a place in the Europa League.