Report: Manchester United players and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer want Paul Pogba sold

According to Daily Star, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants French midfielder Paul Pogba sold to the highest bidder.
The Norwegian has been reportedly told he has £100 million to spend this summer, and he is open to flogging the World Cup winner in order to increase his transfer budget and raise funds for new signings.
Interestingly, it seems most Manchester United players share Solskjaer’s sentiments as they also want Pogba sold.
According to The Sun, his teammates believe it would be best for the club to cash in on him this summer to avoid continued distractions caused by his willingness to leave.
The 26-year-old is on the radar of Juventus and Real Madrid and has already publicly declared that he craves a new challenge elsewhere.
However, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward doesn’t want to sell Pogba and is reportedly ready to hand him an improved deal worth £500,000-a-week.
The France international was one of the Red Devils’ best players last term, but the projects at Madrid and Juventus right now look more attractive than the one Solskjaer is trying to oversee at Old Trafford, and it is increasingly looking likely that he won’t be at the club next season.
Everyone except Woodward wants him out, or so it seems.