Report: Manchester United planning to set up transfer committee consisting of Darren Fletcher, Rio Ferdinand and Nicky Butt

According to The Sun, Manchester United have plans to set up a transfer committee consisting of three of their former players Rio Ferdinand, Darren Fletcher and Nicky Butt.
Having largely failed to get it right in the transfer market despite spending a lot on deals and contracts since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils want to change their approach, and they have tasked the aforementioned trio with finding players with the club DNA during a recent meeting at Carrington.
A similar structure works perfectly at Liverpool, and manager Jurgen Klopp continues to work with sporting director Michael Edwards, head of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows and goalkeeping coach John Achteberg to identify the exact type of players that fit his style of play to a tee.
Butt, who currently heads United’s Academy is set to be given a bigger budget that will enable him scout young footballers capable of becoming world beaters.
The Red Devils want to start signing youngsters who have the passion and talent to truly play for the club jersey.
The club continue to rue the signing of Alexis Sanchez and want to prevent such reoccurrences going forward.
Fletcher, who like Ferdinand and Butt spent 12 years at Old Trafford was recently released by Stoke City, and is now expected to head the transfer committee.
The trio knows all about United and are Red Devils through and through, so it will be exciting to see how they fare should the committee get formed.