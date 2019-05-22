Report: Manchester United planning move for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff

According to reports from The Telegraph, Manchester United are planning to table a bid in the next 48 hours to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.
Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has been holding talks about his future on Tyneside this week as his contract is set to expire shortly. The Spaniard wants to keep hold of the impressive 21-year-old, and Newcastle must do everything to reject all offers for him.
Longstaff made 12 appearances for the club last season, but he made a strong impression with whatever opportunities he got. His performances have impressed the United coaching stuff, and the Red Devils have made him a top summer target.
The report adds that United have a genuine interest in the player, and developments are expected over the next few days.
Longstaff is a promising young talent, and losing him would place a further strain on Benitez’s relationship with the Newcastle hierarchy.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on overhauling his squad in the summer, but Newcastle must make sure they keep hold of their key players. It would make no sense to cash in on him at this moment.