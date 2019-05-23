Report: Manchester United planning £30million summer bid for Everton’s Idrissa Gueye

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer as he looks to revamp his squad after a disastrous 2018-19 campaign.
The Norwegian sees the Toffees’ star as a great addition to the United squad due to his quality and Premier League experience, and he could be available for £30million.
Gueye was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in January, but Everton blocked the transfer as manager Marco Silva wasn’t keen to lose one of his most important players half-way through the campaign.
The Red Devils have already lost Ander Herrera to PSG, while Paul Pogba could also be on his way to Real Madrid this summer, leaving the club with no choice than to get replacements.
Gueye has proven to be one of the best players in his position on the planet over the seasons, and the former Aston Villa man will surely fancy the chance to link up with a top-six side after missing out on the PSG switch four months ago.
The 29-year-old featured in 33 league games this term, helping Everton to an eighth-place finish in the table with his impressive and consistent performances in the heart of the midfield.