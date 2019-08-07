Report: Manchester United negotiating £50m deal for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

According to reports from The Independent, Manchester United are negotiating a deal with Tottenham over the signing of Christian Eriksen.
With less than 48 hours remaining for the transfer window to slam shut, Spurs are desperate to sell the 27-year-old midfielder.
Eriksen’s contract is up next year, and he is not prepared to sign a new deal either.
Initially, Daniel Levy demanded a fee in the region of £130 million for Eriksen, but now it seems, Spurs are ready to offload him for less than half the price.
The Independent reports that United are trying to secure a £50m deal for the playmaker.
Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Eriksen and last season had also hailed him as an amazing player.
“I think it’s about quality. He has an amazing quality, he can shoot from outside of the box and have unbelievable shots with his left and right foot. Of course it’s about mentality too but in the end if you don’t have the quality, then you can shoot ten times without the keeper for sure you’re not going to score but with Christian he can shoot and score,” said the Spurs boss.
Eriksen was unwilling to move to Old Trafford earlier in the window as he probably fancied playing for a Champions League club.
However, United are confident of securing his signature within the next 48 hours.
Ideally, Spurs would have wanted to sell him at a higher price, but they should take United’s offer and reinvest in the squad to sign their top targets.