Report: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleads with Ed Woodward to quickly sign Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to speed up talks with the representatives of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
The Red Devils aren’t the only team keen on the Portugal international, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City also interested in him.
Sporting have since slapped a £62 million asking price Fernandes’ head, and Woodward is hoping it can be reduced.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino also wants the 24-year-old, and with a move for Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele proving herculean, the Argentine could switch to the Portuguese.
Fernandes finished 2018-19 with 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 games for Lisbon, and was also crucial for his country as they won the Nations League earlier this month.
United want a new midfielder with Ander Herrera gone and Paul Pogba almost likely to follow suit, and the Portugal international fits the bill perfectly.
The player’s agent Miguel Pinho was in England last week to hold talks and Solskjaer wants him snapped up before pre-season kicks off next month.
The in-demand star is set to leave Sporting this summer, but it remains to be seen where he will be plying his trade next season with plenty suitors keen.
Could Tottenham shock United and pip them to his signature?