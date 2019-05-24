Report: Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw resumed training this week to get a headstart for the pre-season

According to The Sun, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has resumed training at the club’s Carrington complex this week to get a headstart for what promises to be a tough pre-season.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched helplessly as his side failed to keep up with the brilliant form they had produced upon his arrival towards the end of the campaign, and the Norwegian will be looking to put a lot of things in place ahead of his first full season in charge.
The Red Devils play Inter Milan in Singapore and Tottenham Hotspur in China before a trip to Solskjaer’s home-town to face Kristiansund on July 30.
They will wrap up pre-season a week to the start of the 2019-20 top-flight campaign with a game against AC Milan in Wales, and Shaw is preparing to hit the ground running when their tour begins by training ahead of other members of the squad.
The 23-year-old missed out on manager Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the Nations League finals despite emerging as the club’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year for the season.
The former Southampton ace finished the top-flight campaign with a goal and four assists in 29 games, and he will be looking forward to doing much more next season in order to boost his chances of making Euros 2020.