Report: Manchester United leading the race for Liverpool target Jadon Sancho

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.
Sancho is arguably one of the hottest young talents in world football at the moment, and several heavyweight European clubs are vying for his signature. The 20-year-old has impressed heavily for Dortmund this season once again, scoring 16 goals and managing 17 assists in all competitions.
The report claims that Sancho is Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s ‘primary target’, and that the Red Devils are ready to make him the most expensive player in the club’s history. There is a growing expectation that Sancho will leave Dortmund at the end of the season, but it would require a fee of over £100m to sign him.
Ed Woodward and Solksjaer see Sancho as an ideal fit for the club who could become a global superstar in years to come.
While Manchester United are favourites to secure his signature, some at Dortmund are still ‘anticipating’ an offer from Liverpool.
According to James Pearce of The Athletic, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admires the gifted winger but the Anfield hierarchy regard a price tag of around £120 million as inflated.
United are also heavily interested in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, but Sancho is seen as their first choice target in the summer.