Report: Manchester United join Tottenham in the race to sign Leeds United’s Jack Clarke

According to reports from The Sun, Premier League giants Manchester United have joined the race to sign Leeds United winger Jack Clarke.
The newspaper claims that Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race for his signature.
Southampton and Crystal Palace had also shown interest in the 18-year-old who has made a strong impression for promotion-chasing Leeds this season. However, the Whites have rejected approaches from them.
The highly rated winger has produced some eye catchy performances this season and he is set to play a key role for Leeds as they aim to return to the Premier League next season.
Leeds United will demand a fee in the region of £12m for the youngster.
Clarke, who has come through the youth ranks at the club, wants to return to the Premier League with his boyhood club.
The report adds that Clarke’s relatives are huge fans of the promotion-chasers, and they want to see him play in the Premier League with Leeds.
If he moves now, chances are high that he will play for the Under 23 sides for either Manchester United or Spurs given the depth and quality they have in their squad.