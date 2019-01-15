Report: Manchester United join the race to sign Cengiz Under

According to reports from ESPN, Premier League giants Manchester United have joined the race to sign Roma winger Cengiz Under, who is also wanted by north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
The 21-year-old has been in brilliant form this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists. While a move for him in January is unlikely, an end-of-season exit is being prepared for by his representatives.
The Turkish international is under contract at the club till 2022, and Roma will demand a fee in excess of £44m for him. Spurs could be in the market to bolster their attacking department, but they now face strong competition from two Premier League rivals.
The report claims that Under is happy at the club but he is one of the lowest paid members of the first-team. Interestingly, negotiations over a new deal have hit an impasse with Under’s representatives and Roma, and heavyweight Premier League clubs are trying to turn his head around with lucrative wage package.