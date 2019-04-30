Report: Manchester United join Liverpool to sign Nicolas Pepe

Premier League title contender Liverpool have been in the hunt for Lille’s highly rated Nicolas Pepe, but the Reds could be challenged by archrivals Manchester United.
According to reports from the Express, the Red Devils have joined the race to sign the prolific attacker from the Ligue 1 high flyers, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently making preparations for Romelu Lukaku’s departure.
The report adds that United are likely to face competition from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are willing to make an official offer for the player valued at £60 million.
Pepe – more of a wide attacker than a natural centre-forward – fits the fluid attacking system at Liverpool, but United might have other plans for him.
Manchester United have sent scouts to watch him in action and they have been heavily impressed with his performances. And why wouldn’t they be? The 23-year-old has netted 20 goals in 36 games for Christoph Galtier’s side, and played an instrumental role for the second-placed Ligue 1 side who narrowly escaped relegation last season.
He has emerged as one of the highly sought after attacking talents in the world, and Lille can expect a firm offer for him this summer. There are suggestions that Pepe could replace Lukaku at Old Trafford with the Belgian striker angling a move in the direction of Italy’s biggest clubs – Juventus and Inter Milan.