Report: Manchester United join Liverpool in the race for Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United have joined Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan in the race for Schalke 04 centre-back Ozan Kabak.

The Reds Devils are huge fans of the 20-year-old and were also linked with him in the summer of 2019 following Stuttgart’s relegation.





Kabak emerged as the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year at the end of that season despite joining Stuttgart in January, and he moved to Schalke to continue his development.

The youngster has continued to attract the bigwigs after another impressive campaign, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side appear keen to reignite their interest in him.

They aren’t the only top Premier League side interested in the Turkish youngster, though, as Liverpool are also looking to sign the £30 million-rated centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp’s side want to bring in a replacement for the injured Virgil van Dijk in January, and they are said to be readying a fee of around £20 million-plus add-ons for the former Galatasaray player.

Kabak still has four years left on his contract with the Bundesliga outfit, and Liverpool may need to meet Schalke’s asking price to have a chance of landing him mid-way through the campaign.

Man Utd aren’t likely to be keen to sign the youngster during the winter transfer window as they aren’t particularly short of central defensive options at the moment, and that could give the Reds a huge chance.

Solskjaer and Klopp are both fans of Kabak’s style of play, quality and potential, and they are definitely not the only managers keeping tabs on the highly-talented defender.

However, he will prefer to move where he is guaranteed regular playing chances for his development to continue.

Whether Kabak is also ready to leave the Bundesliga side in January remains to be seen, and Liverpool, United and co. might have to wait until next summer if he opts against a winter switch.