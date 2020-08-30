Report: Manchester United join Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

According to Norwegian journalist Fredrik A. N. Filtvedt, Manchester United have entered the race for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish international wants to move to the Premier League this summer and isn’t short of suitors, with Liverpool and Manchester City also keen.


Bayern are ready to sell Thiago for £27 million and are aware he wants to leave despite helping them win the Champions League a few days ago.

However, no bids have been tabled for the 29-year-old yet, with his age and injury record probably dissuading suitors at the moment.

Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney is a huge admirer of the Bayern star, and he thinks Liverpool will successfully defend their title if they add him to their ranks this summer.

Such is his quality and experience, and landing him will definitely make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side better and strongly challenge for silverware.

Thiago played 40 games across all competitions last term, scoring thrice and assisting twice, and his ability to split defences with his passes could come handy for Man. Utd.