Report: Manchester United join Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara

According to Norwegian journalist Fredrik A. N. Filtvedt, Manchester United have entered the race for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Re: Thiago Well connected Norwegian journalist reporting that Man UTD are in for Thiago as well. Fredrik has had a big “hit-rate” on Manchester United – news. The two old rivals battling for Thiago. And CEO at Bayern expect an offer the coming days. This could be an BIG week https://t.co/05oKgj2qWy — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 30, 2020

The Spanish international wants to move to the Premier League this summer and isn’t short of suitors, with Liverpool and Manchester City also keen.





Bayern are ready to sell Thiago for £27 million and are aware he wants to leave despite helping them win the Champions League a few days ago.

However, no bids have been tabled for the 29-year-old yet, with his age and injury record probably dissuading suitors at the moment.

Thiago Alcantara is waiting because he strongly wants to move to Premier League this summer. Liverpool are still in contact with him but Bayern told again 2 days ago they’re going to sell Thiago only for €30m. Jürgen Klopp wants Thiago too. It’s up to the clubs. 🔴 #LFC #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney is a huge admirer of the Bayern star, and he thinks Liverpool will successfully defend their title if they add him to their ranks this summer.

Such is his quality and experience, and landing him will definitely make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side better and strongly challenge for silverware.

Thiago played 40 games across all competitions last term, scoring thrice and assisting twice, and his ability to split defences with his passes could come handy for Man. Utd.