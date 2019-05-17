Report: Manchester United identify Jasper Cillessen as David De Gea’s potential replacement

According to the Daily Record, Manchester United have identified Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen as a potential replacement for David De Gea should the Spaniard leave Old Trafford this summer.
The 28-year-old is yet to agree a contract extension despite being offered a new deal worth £350,000-a-week, and with just a year left on his current contract before he becomes a free agent, the Red Devils won’t hesitate to sanction a sale this summer.
Should both parties fail to reach an agreement, United will go for Cillessen who Barcelona are willing to let go for £22million.
The 30-year-old has played second fiddle to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen since arriving at Camp Nou from Ajax in 2016, featuring in just 30 games across all competitions.
The Dutch international wants to leave in order to become first-choice at another club, and a move to the Theater of Dreams could be on the cards.
Cillessen was on United’s radar as a potential De Gea replacement in the summer of 2015 when Louis van Gaal was manager, but the Spaniard’s purported move to Real Madrid fell through on deadline day.
The Barcelona man has enough experience to excel in the English top-flight, and could be the perfect goalkeeper for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should De Gea leave.