Report: Manchester United have met with the parents of 15-year-old Lyon striker Rayan Cherki about a deal

According to Foot Mercato journalist Dahbia Hattabi, Manchester United have met with the parents of 15-year-old Lyon striker Rayan Cherki about a deal, and the player’s representatives have already visited the Red Devils’ facilities.
Cherki became the youngest player to score in the UEFA Youth League after grabbing a goal in the 4-1 loss to Manchester City last September, and he has already caught the eyes of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.
The teenager isn’t eligible to sign a professional deal until he turns 16 in August, though, and while Lyon are hoping he signs with them, United are interested in securing his services.
Cherki was born and bred in the Lyon to Algerian parents, and has since progressed steadily in the club’s youth academy.
He was linked with a move to Chelsea three years ago, while the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Ajax have all registered interest in the teenage sensation who is widely regarded as one of Ligue 1’s brightest talents.
Should a move to United work out, he will be linking up with the youth team and will hope to catch the eyes of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who hasn’t hesitated to hand youngsters a chance since arriving last December.
The Norwegian fielded 19-year-old Tahith Chong and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood during the second-leg of the Champions League round-of-16 against Paris Saint-Germain, and such belief in youth could convince Cherki.