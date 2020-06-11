Report: Manchester United have given alleged Newcastle United target Antero Henrique the mandate to negotiate for Corentin Tolisso

According to GFFN, Manchester United have given former Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Antero Henrique the mandate to negotiate with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso on their behalf.

The Portuguese transfer guru has been out of work since leaving Parc des Princes last year but could be working with Newcastle United next season after the would-be owners contacted him.





Henrique helped negotiate the transfer of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford in January and could help the Red Devils seal a £31 million move for the French World Cup-winning Bayern star.

Man Utd would definitely love to recruit such an influential transfer expert on a permanent basis, and it is why Newcastle must act fast.

The former PSG chief is open to working with the Magpies as their Sporting Director if their £300 million takeover goes through, and they really could do with his expertise and experience in the transfer market to boost their chances of succeeding going forward.

The prospective new owners have told him they want Newcastle to become the next Manchester City, and he has what it takes to get the job done.

The Red Devils have recognized this and would love to have him keep working with them.

Henrique has the contacts and knows the buttons to press to get major deals done.

From unearthing hidden gems to securing marquee signings, the Toons target is the go-to man, and there could a fierce battle for his signature in the coming weeks.

The Amanda Staveley-led Newcastle takeover bid is currently struggling to pass the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test, and it remains to be seen if it could have huge implication on their chances of landing Henrique.