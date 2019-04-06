Report: Manchester United have continually scouted PSG right-back Thomas Meunier this season

According to Get France Football News, Manchester United are keen on Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier, and their scouting team are following the 27-year-old and consistently filling reports on him this season.
The Red Devils are set to let Antonio Valencia, 33, leave at the end of the season, while Ashley Young, who is also the same age only has a season left on his new deal.
Meunier has since proven to be one of the best fullbacks in the game, and the PSG star will surely be a great addition to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer squad.
The Belgium international has five goals and four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for the French giants this term.
He scored a goal and assisted two others in five appearances at the World Cup last summer and has assisted twice in four UEFA Nations League A games already.