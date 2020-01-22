Report: Manchester United eye move for Tottenham target Krzysztof Piatek

According to reports from The Athletic, Manchester United have ‘made contact’ with AC Milan over the signing of Krzysztof Piatek.
The Red Devils are looking for reinforcements in attack following the injury to Marcus Rashford who is expected to remain out of action for a lengthy spell.
The England striker has suffered a double stress fracture to his back, and could be out for up to three months. United need to sign a striker and have reportedly earmarked Piatek as a potential option.
The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at San Siro and has been linked with a move away from the club. Piatek has scored four goals in 14 Serie A starts this season.
The Poland international has been reportedly chased by Tottenham Hotspur and Everton this month. Spurs were keen to sign him on loan, but were put off by Milan’s £30m valuation of the player.
However, the report claims that United ‘had already enquired about the availability of Piatek prior to Rashford’s injury’ and the Red Devils are hopeful of signing him on loan this month.
In fact, Milan could allow the player to move to Old Trafford provided there’s an agreement that includes an obligation for United to sign permanently at the end of the season.
Piatek could be a good short-term option for United, but whether they would be willing to buy him permanently at the end of the season remains to be seen.