Report: Manchester United eye move for Tottenham target James Maddison

According to reports from the Daily Record, Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of James Maddison ahead of a potential move.
Leicester signed Maddison from Norwich City last summer, paying £22.5million, and the move has proved to be a masterstroke as the 22-year-old finished the 2018-19 campaign with seven goals and seven assists.
He was at his creative best last season, racking up 100 key passes – the only player in the Premier League to do so.
The report claims that the Red Devils are looking to rebuild their squad without Champions League football and has earmarked Leicester City’s creative midfielder as one of their prime targets.
However, Maddison is not convinced about the amount of playing time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can offer him at Old Trafford. And that is why a move to Tottenham could be tempting provided Spurs make a move for him.
The Mirror reported last month that Spurs are keen to sign Maddison who is valued at around £60m.
Spurs are looking at Maddison as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen who is likely to leave the north London club this summer.