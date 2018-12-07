Report: Manchester United eye £40m move for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

According to reports from The Sun, Manchester United are plotting an audacious move for Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.
The report claims that United are ready to pay £40 million to secure the Argentine’s services next summer.
The Sun adds that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is facing a huge battle to keep hold of Pochettino amid interest from both United and Real Madrid.
Pochettino has worked wonders with Spurs since he took charge at the club in 2014 from Southampton. He has not only improved the quality of the squad, but over the years, has made them genuine Premier League title contenders.
However, The Sun claims that the former Saints boss is frustrated with Tottenham’s lack of investment in the squad after Spurs failed to sign a single player during the summer transfer window.
Tottenham fans should not worry too much about the report. Spurs are in good position in the Premier League and are one of the title challengers this season.
They could also progress to the last 16 of the Champions League after earning back to back victories. It will need a lot of money and convincing to lure Pochettino away from Spurs next summer.