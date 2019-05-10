Report: Manchester United dealt blow with Jadon Sancho set to stay at Borussia Dortmund for another year

According to The Sun, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is set to snub a summer move to Manchester United in order to remain with the Bundesliga giants for another season.
The England international has been a huge subject of serious transfer interest from the Red Devils, with the Premier League giants willing to splash £100million on his signature.
However, Dortmund are said to be certain that Sancho will spend 2019-2020 with them, and they won’t be considering any offers when the summer transfer market opens.
This will deal a huge blow on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer transfer plans, with the Norwegian looking to rebuild the United squad ahead of next campaign.
A world-class right winger is top of United’s plans for the coming campaign, and the 19-year-old fits the bill perfectly after registering 12 goals and 15 assists this season.
The Red Devils will have to look elsewhere for their man, though, but their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could deter top players from joining them this summer.