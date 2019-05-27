Report: Manchester United could move for Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso

According to reports from Spanish newspaper Marca, Manchester United could join Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer.
The Argentina international enjoyed a superb 2018-19 campaign for Betis where he scored 16 goals from midfield in all competitions. The report claims that various leading European clubs have kept tabs on him.
Recently, reports from Spain claimed that Tottenham had opened the bidding for Lo Celso with an offer of £52.8 million.
Betis signed him on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer for an initial fee of £2.63m and later made the move permanent in April by paying his £19.35m transfer clause.
Now the La Liga club are adamant that they won’t part with the 23-year-old unless they receive an offer three times of that value.
Betis failed to qualify for European competition next season, and it remains to be seen whether they can hold on to him.
The report claims that United are contemplating a move for the midfielder while Real Madrid have made contact with the player’s agent already.