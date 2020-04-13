Report: Manchester United could ‘consider meeting’ €100m release clause of Ferran Torres

Many football experts have suggested that clubs in Europe would struggle to secure big-money signings in the summer transfer window due to the financial crisis the world is likely to face due to the impact of the Coronavirus.
However, for clubs like Manchester United, irrespective of where they finish at the end of the season, the summer window is absolutely vital. The Red Devils need quality additions, and they will have to spend big on at least 3-4 players to add depth and quality to the squad.
United are desperate to sign an attacking midfielder to their squad, and a host of players have been linked with a move. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and James Maddison are some of the top targets, and it seems Valencia’s highly-rated Ferran Torres is on their wish- list as well.
Torres marked his La Liga debut at the age of 17 with a brilliant assist against Athletic Bilbao in January 2018.
However, 2019-20 has been the break-out season for Torres where he emerged as a key player for Los Che during their rollercoaster campaign. His performances against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid suggest that he is a player for the big occasion.
The 20-year-old has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football at the moment and several European clubs are vying for his signature. He has a contract at the club till 2021, and talks of an extension have stalled.
According to reports from The Athletic, it could open the door for Manchester United, who could consider meeting his €100m release clause.
Juventus are also interested in signing him. Earlier this month, Goal.com reported that Liverpool are monitoring the youth sensation as well. He has started in 20 La Liga games, and further five appearances have come from the bench. The youngster has scored four goals and has provided four assists in La Liga this season.
Torres is a highly-rated young talent, but Liverpool are unlikely to pay that amount for him. United have other targets as well and so it remains to be seen whether they at all make any move for him.