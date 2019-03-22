Report: Manchester United contact Jadon Sancho’s representatives over £70million summer transfer

According to The Sun, Manchester United have gotten in touch with the representatives of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho over a £70million summer deal.
The teenage sensation has been in superb form since switching Manchester City for the Bundesliga in the summer of 2017, playing his way into stardom and manager Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.
The 18-year-old was handed his first start during Friday’s Euros 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic, and he justified the decision by providing an assist in the 5-0 victory.
United are looking to add verve to their wings this summer, and Sancho looks every bit the right option.
French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Manchester City Academy Graduate, but it seems the player prefers the Red Devils after retweeting a since-deleted post where United legend Rio Ferdinand said he would love to see him play for the Old Trafford outfit.
United are gradually becoming a force to reckon with on both domestic and international scenes following the arrival of former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the dugout, and the Norwegian, who is set to be handed the job on a permanent will be making few additions to the squad over the summer.
Dortmund won’t let go of Sancho easily, but the right price could force their hands, and it seems United are ready to pull out all the stops in order to land their man.