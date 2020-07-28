Report: Manchester United considering move for Pau Torres

Manchester United will be looking to spend big in the summer transfer window after booking their place in the Champions League next season.

While the Red Devils are being linked with moves for players like Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho, United are looking to bolster their defence as well.





United are ready to listen to offers for Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo while Chris Smalling, who impressed during his loan spell at Roma, could be offloaded as well.

According to reports from The Times, United have drawn up a shortlist of four centre backs whom they are ‘considering signing’.

They are interested in AFC Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, but he is likely to cost in the region of £70 million.

United are also interested in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres, but they are likely to face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Torres has impressed heavily for Villarreal this season. The 23-year-old made 34 appearances in the 2019/20 season in La Liga, where he managed two goals for the club.

City, who are also looking to bolster their defence this summer, are interested in signing the defender who has a release clause of £45m.

Pep Guardiola’s side are likely to offload Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones to make way for any new arrival.