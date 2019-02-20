Report: Manchester United can land Jadon Sancho if they qualify for Champions League

According to the Mirror, finishing in top-four in the English Premier League this term will boost Manchester United’s chances of landing Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho come summer.
As revealed by The Sun, the 18-year-old is the Red Devils’ top summer target after an outstanding campaign with the Bundesliga league leaders, and he is only keen to leave for a bigger side playing in Europe’s elite competition.
Liverpool also appear to be keen on Sancho after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that his side wanted to sign him from Manchester City two years ago, just prior to his switch to Dortmund.
The Bundesliga outfit aren’t willing to let go of the English forward anytime soon, though, but it’s believed that an offer in excess of £100million will be too hard for them to turn down as they believe that is his latest worth.
Sancho was signed for £8million in August 2017, but has since seen his value skyrocket after bursting onto the scenes this season.
United are looking to add verve to their wings, and they reckon the teenage sensation with eight goals and 13 assists in 30 appearances this term will be the perfect addition.
Their chances will also depend on City, though, who, apart from standing to benefit from any future sale due to a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the original deal, also have the chance to match any bid that Dortmund accept for the England international.