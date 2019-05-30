Report: Manchester United are desperate to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are desperate to land the signature of Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld this summer.
The Belgium international has just a year left on his contract after Spurs activated the one-year option in his deal in January, but a £25 million release clause was also activated in the process, and suitors could have the chance to land one of the best defenders in the top-flight for a bargain fee.
The Red Devils need to boost their defensive ranks after a poor 2018-19, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a top centre-back.
Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt is on United’s radar, but the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen and both have a bigger chance of securing his signature.
Alderweireld has continued to stall as far as signing an extension with Tottenham goes, and the Red Devils surely are in a superior financial position to hand him a better deal.
However, it remains to be seen if the 30-year-old is willing to sacrifice Champions League football for next season and play in the Europa League.
The outcome of Saturday’s final between Spurs and Liverpool could go a long way in deciding Alderweireld’s future at the North London club, and it will be interesting to see what happens afterwards.